EBL’s NRN account

KATHMANDU: In line with its vision to be a leading commercial bank with pan Nepal presence and become a household name, providing a wide range of financial products and services under one roof, Everest Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) to provide special facilities to NRNs opening bank accounts with Everest Bank.

The MoU signing was done in presence of Hemanta Kumar Dabadi, CEO of NRNA and Gajendra Kumar Negi, CEO of Everest Bank and other higher officials of the bank and the association, as per a media release.

EBL shall provide highest return in NRN savings account with free ATM, internet/mobile banking, e-statement, ABBS; 50 per cent discount on locker and credit card and special discount on processing fee on various loan facilities. EBL has customer base of over one million.

Further, the bank was recently adjudged as the ‘Best Managed Commercial Bank’. Presently the bank is rendering its services through 95 branches, three extension counters, 30 revenue collection counters, 122 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

A version of this article appears in print on January 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

