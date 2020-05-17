Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Business > Effect of COVID-19 pandemic on development goals

Effect of COVID-19 pandemic on development goals

Published: May 17, 2020 1:15 pm On: Business
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: A draft report of the study titled ‘Rapid Assessment of Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 in Nepal’ says Nepal’s eligibility for graduating from the status of least developed country (LDC) in 2021 firmly rests on non-income criteria that comprise of major ‘stock’ indicators which are cumulative in nature.

“It can still expect to graduate in 2021 and go through a threeyear transition period until 2024,” says the report commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme in Nepal. The preparatory period may be longer than three years during which period LDCs continue to benefit from special support measures.

Nepal can also expect to reach a respectable lower middle-income level by 2030. The attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), however, will now become a greater challenge especially if Nepal’s revenue base and foreign grants shrink, while competition for concessional foreign borrowing stiffens over the next few years, the report has warned.

“Already, Nepal has a glaring financing gap in its annual SDG investment needs.”

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Indian man held with undeclared foreign currencies in Hetauda

Share Now:

The Makawanpur District Police has arrested an Indian national with a huge cache of undeclared foreign currencies in the district on Monday night.

Dubai firm dreams of harvesting icebergs for water

Share Now:

A Dubai firm’s dream of towing icebergs from the Antarctic to the Arabian Peninsula could face some titanic obstacles.

UML says no to statute amendment for second phase polls

Share Now:

CPN-UML has accused the ruling parties and the government of trying to influence the first round of local level polls through the misuse of state agencies.

Local election results within a week, says CEC Yadav

Share Now:

Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has claimed that the Election Commission would publish all the results of the first phase of local election, commenced to elect local representatives of 281 units in 34 districts on May 14, within a week.

Govt compensates Rs 1 million each to Saptari incident victims

Share Now:

The Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi on Wednesday handed over Rs 1 million each to kith and kin of five victims of Saptari incident, amid a programme in Rajbiraj.

‘UML gaining victory in local polls despite being encircled’ Oli

Share Now:

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that his party had got a success in the first phase of local level elections despite being encircled, adding that the party would also emerge victorious in the second phase of the polls slated for June 14.

Two hurt in Paragliding accident in Pokhara

Share Now:

Two persons including a Bangladeshi tourist were hurt in a paragliding accident at Sarangkot in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan city, on Wednesday.

Nepal to play international friendly against India before hosting Yemen

Share Now:

Nepal national football team is set to play an international football friendly match against its arch-rival India in Mumbai on June 6 before hosting Yemen for the home-leg of AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers in Kathmandu.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times