Embassies can conduct ‘rescue’ flights through foreign airlines

KATHMANDU, JUNE 14
The government has decided to operate rescue flights by allowing foreign airlines to repatriate Nepalis from abroad. The COV- ID-19 Crisis Management Operations Centre has decided that Nepali embassies and missions in any country can arrange chartered flights for rescue by negotiating with airlines of the respective countries.
As per the earlier decision of CCMC, only Nepal Airlines Corporation and Himalaya Airlines were allowed to operate chartered flights for the rescue of migrant workers.
The government has opened the way for embassies to conduct repatriation flights after the Nepali embassy in Oman decided to rescue workers through Salaam Air at half the rate set by the government. The new decision comes as the government is being criticised for fixing high fares on chartered flights of Nepali airlines. Nepali embassies abroad had also mentioned that workers would be able to come to Nepal at a cheaper rate when regular flights are opened.
Now, government has made a new arrangement by correcting earlier system to facilitate Nepali citizens who want to come home. As per CCMC, a provision has been made whereby Nepali embassies and missions can charter airlines of the country of origin to rescue Nepalis but cost of repatriation has to be first verified by CCMC unless workers are being sent for free by their companies or destination countries.
As per the decision, the missions will have to first send the proposed air fare for each person and passenger list to CCMC through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The CCMC will then forward the list with recommendations to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, which will then look into the recommendations and the airfare that has been quoted.
Following this the MoCTCA will send flight permit to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
The planes will be able to come to Nepal after CAAN gives the flight permission.
An arrangement has also been made whereby the aircraft bringing Nepalis to the country can be chartered on its return.
Similarly, when an aircraft is carrying passengers to other countries then it can bring back Nepalis who are in the priority list. Earlier, when there was no such arrangement, a plane had to return from Australia with only 11 passengers on board.
Meanwhile, only those people who have medical documents to certify that they are not infected with the coronavirus will be allowed to board the rescue flights. However, if conducting a medical test for COV- ID-19 infection is not possible, arrangements can be made to bring the passengers to Nepal and keep them in quarantine.
The government has also decided to allow staff of foreign diplomatic missions in Nepal, heads of international organisations including United Nations, staff and close family members to move around in the country in accordance with protocol of Ministry of Health and Population based on institutional recommendations.
Sarlahi, June 13 Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities. District Police Office, Sarl Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 Claims for the coronavirus insurance scheme that the insurance companies had launched are being made in recent days and a couple of them have already received their insurance amount. Among the people who had bought the coronavirus insurance plan, six of the infected patients Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 After the government decided to ease the nationwide lockdown and allow industries and businesses in certain sectors to resume operations, the consumption of electricity has increased significantly. According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)’s data, energy consumption s Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The price of gold in the domestic market has been rising significantly even during the lockdown as investors in international market are investing in the bullion, which is considered a safe-haven investment, due to the growing threat of COVID-19. It is to be noted that the pric Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The tourism sector stakeholders have recommended the government to incorporate provisions for promoting sustainable tourism and generating more jobs in the sector through the new Tourism Act. As the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a draf Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The organization that hands out the Academy Awards said Friday it would form a group to develop diversity and inclusion guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which Read More...
BAJURA: As many as 17 persons that were detected with Covid-19 infection and are currently staying in isolation have been provided with relief materials in Bajura. The relief was jointly provided by Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF), Andrea Drewer and Badimalika Khabar. Th Read More...
POKHARA: Three more persons who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 8 pm on Saturday in Durlung Dhakalbari, Kushma Municipality-3, Parbat district, have been discovered, lifeless. Bodies of two others were discovered earlier today. Eight persons have lost their lives in the landslip wh Read More...