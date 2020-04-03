FeNeGoSiDA’s pledge

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) has pledged to contribute Rs 1.5 million to the COVID-19 Fund set up by the government for treatment of coronavirus and prevent its spread in the country.

Issuing a media release, the federation has said it is willing to offer further support to the government in the coming days to combat the pandemic.

The release further states that its member associates have been distributing food items to the vulnerable and marginalised groups in various districts in coordination with the local governments.

