KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER, 11

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel said that the government would boost the confidence of the private sector by supporting and encouraging them.

During a meeting with a delegation led by President of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, here today, Finance Minister Paudel said that the economy could be revived through minimising the adversity caused by COVID 19 by supporting and encouraging the private sector. He said that the government and the private sector should work in collaboration for achieving the goal of economic revival.

He urged the private sector to operate trade, business and industries by adhering to the health safety protocols to keep the economy moving. He also assured that the government would implement the relief and rehabilitation programmes mentioned in the budget.

He further expressed that many problems could be solved if the government understood the problems and difficulties of the private sector and the private sector understood the limits and role of the government.

Meanwhile, Shrestha urged the government to increase purchasing power to keep the economic sector moving and to create a conducive environment for trade and industry.

Nepal Chamber of Commerce also submitted a 22-point suggestion to Finance Minister Paudel.

