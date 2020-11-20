Former HAN President Amar Man Shakya passes away at 72

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Immediate past president of the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), Amar Man Shakya succumbed to COVID-19 complications in the wee hours of Friday. He was 72.

President Shakya died during the course of treatment at Om Hospital in Kathmandu, at around 3:00 am today, according to HAN’s chief executive officer (CEO) Tek Bahadur Mahat.

Initially, Shakya was admitted to Star Hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19, a family source told HAN CEO Mahat.

He was discharged from the hospital following recovery. However, in a few days, he suffered from complexities pertaining to COVID-19, Mahat said and added that he was admitted to Kathmandu Model hospital where one of his two sons is a doctor.

Furthermore, Shakya was referred to Om Hospital on being diagnosed with pneumonia and other lung related ailment, Mahat said. Shakya was put on a ventilator.

The HAN’s IP president is survived by his wife and sons.

The HAN will issue a press release later today on the demise of its IP President Shakya.

