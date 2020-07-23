Four repatriation, 16 domestic flights conducted

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 22

Four repatriation and 16 domestic flights were conducted today.

Via four flights, a total of 570 Nepalis returned home today.

As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted one repatriation flight and Himalaya Airlines conducted two repatriation flights and evacuated 264, 148 and 145 passengers, respectively, from Malaysia.

Similarly, Royal Air Force brought home 13 Nepalis from United Arab Emirates today.

As per TIA, only one flight has been scheduled for Thursday.

Silk Air will be bringing Nepalis from Singapore on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 16 domestic flights were conducted today.

Simrik Air conducted flights to Sindhupalchowk, Pokhara, Sankhuwasabha, Kodari in Sindhupalchowk and Jajarkot. Kailash Heli conducted three flights to Ramechhap, Tatopani and Jajarkot, while Manang Air also conducted three flights to Khotang, Phaplu and Khumjung.

Air Dyansty conducted two flights to Birgunj and Gorkha, while Yeti Airlines departed for Pokhara, Sita Air departed for Surkhet and Prabhu Heli took off for Kurintar from Kathmandu.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

