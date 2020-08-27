Gold price per tola rises to Rs 97,600 on Thursday after days of ‘downfall’

KATHMANDU: Gold price has yet again risen from its lowering values and stands at Rs 97,600 per tola on Thursday, in the domestic market.
The price of gold which had reached Rs 100,400 on August 18 had been sliding down until it came to Rs 96,800 on August 26.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), the price of fine gold increased by Rs 800 overnight from a value of Rs 96,800 per tola yesterday, while that of standard gold is at Rs 97,100 per tola today.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also increased in value by Rs 35 to reach Rs 1,345 per tola today.
In the international bullion market, gold eased back to $1,943 an ounce and remains short of its August peak of $2,072, says Reuters.
