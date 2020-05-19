‘Government disregarded tourism industry in policies and programmes’

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 18

Tourism stakeholders have said that the government has disregarded the tourism industry in its policies and programmes for the next fiscal year.

A joint statement to that effect was issued today by the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents; Hotel Association Nepal; Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal; Nepal Tourism Transportation Vehicle; Society of Travel and Tour Operators; Nepal Association of Tour Operators; PATA Chapter Nepal; Nepal Mountaineering Association; Tourist Bus Association of Nepal; Nepal Association of Rafting Agencies; Restaurant and Bar Association Nepal; and Expedition Operators Association.

The statement has mentioned that the government had failed to treat the tourism industry as the backbone of the country’s economy. The tourism associations have accused the government of neglecting the tourism sector while announcing the policies and programmes, despite holding discussions and receiving suggestions from concerned stakeholders.

“The private sector had poured in additional investment worth billions of rupees for the success of Visit Nepal 2020 campaign. Hence, it is the government’s responsibility to secure that investment and support entrepreneurs for their revival. However, the government’s policies and programmes have disappointed the tourism sector.”

The statement further mentions that the government has brought new programmes but forgotten to mention new strategies for the survival and revival of the tourism industry. “Akin to how we have fulfilled our responsibility by following various rules and regulations, it is now the government’s responsibility to save the industry that has been hit hard by the COVID-19,” reads the statement.

“We urge the government to play the role of a guardian by addressing our issues in the upcoming budget,” it adds.

The government had announced its policies and programmes for next fiscal year on Friday.

