Government lifts import ban on peppercorns for industrial use

KATHMANDU, JUNE 19
The government has lifted the ban on the import of peppercorns which had been imposed since more than a year.
Citing that the ban on the import of peppercorns has encouraged illegal import and export of the product, the government has lifted the ban on the import of the commodity. “However, traders can import peppercorns only as raw materials for different industrial productions based on quantity approvals from different government agencies,” informed Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada, who is also spokesperson for the government, while making public different decisions of the recent Cabinet meeting.
On April 5 last year, the government had imposed a ban on import of peas, dates, peppercorns, luxurious vehicles and liquor products primarily to address the rising trade deficit issue. Meanwhile, the government has continued the import ban on peas, dates, luxurious vehicles and liquor products.
The Cabinet lifted the import ban on peppercorns based on the recommendation of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS).
“Depending on the capacity and consumption of industries related to peppercorns, the industry itself will be allowed to import certain quantity of peppercorns certified by the Department of Industry,” said Khatiwada.
As per him, the decision was taken due to the rise in smuggling due to the ban on import of peppers and problems in procuring raw materials for pepper-based industries.
