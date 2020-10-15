Foreign channels likely to be ad free post Oct 23
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 14
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has rejected the proposal of the private sector to extend the deadline for implementation of clean feed.
After the Parliament’s Development and Technology Committee directed the government to implement the clean feed policy by October 23 (as stated in the Advertising Regulating Act), the private sector urged the government to extend the deadline.
Indian Broadcasters Forum, Discovery Networks, BBC News and Federation of Nepal Cable Television and other such associations had met Communications Secretary Hari Prasad Basyal separately to urge him to extend the deadline.
However, the ministry has turned down the private sector’s proposals. Issuing a notice today, it directed all the stakeholders to implement the clean feed policy by October 23, failing which the government will take action against them.
“Considering the preparation period, the government had taken a decision regarding implementation of clean feed on October 24. However, the private sector is again seeking additional time which is unacceptable,” reads the notice.
President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had ratified the act on October 24. It will come into effect from October 24 this year. Implementing the clean feed policy for all Nepali channels is supposed to be completed before October 24.
However, there has been no progress in this regard yet.
The parliamentary committee had also directed the ministry to implement the act and ensure that the advertisements aired in the television channels in the country are sourced locally.
Once the policy is implemented, all foreign TV channels are likely to be free of advertisements.
READ ALSO:
A version of this article appears in print on October 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has directed security agencies to prepare an effective strategy to control increasing criminal activities due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking from the capital city at a virtual seminar on organised by Province-1 Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 The Federation of Nepali Journalists today warned that rigorous agitation was the only option left to make media houses pay the salary of working journalists and retain their jobs. Issuing a press release, the umbrella organisation of Nepali journalists reiterated that la Read More...
CHITWAN, OCTOBER 13 Stakeholders have expressed concern about the alarming rate of COVID-19 related deaths in Chitwan of late. According to Public Health Officer Gitanjali Dhakal of Chitwan District Health Office, 2,792 persons have contracted the virus in the district. So far, the viral infec Read More...
SURKHET, OCTOBER 13 Headquarters of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has taken initiative to settle the dispute seen in Karnali Province. Prime Minister and NCP Chairman KP Sharma Oli and party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have called the major NCP leaders of the province to Kathmandu for Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 13 Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal leader Rajendra Mahato today stressed the need of a third alternative political force as the two largest parties had failed to solve the problems facing the country. He claimed that his party would fill the void and emerge as the alternative po Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Police have arrested three persons for luring a real estate agent to an isolated place and looting him before beating him to death, in Bhaktapur. Those arrested have been identified as Kami Lama, 37, aka Sherpa of Barhabise Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, Ramesh T Read More...
KAILALI, OCTOBER 13 Work has been affected at several offices in Kailali district after employees there started testing positive for coronavirus in recent days. Services at the Land Reform and Land Revenue Office were halted after coronavirus infection was confirmed in some employees. Service- Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 13 Province 2 Social Development Minister Nawal Kishor Sah has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of autonomy for the provincial government in so far as the health sector is concerned. Inaugurating the two-day annual review symposium organised by Saptari District Health Read More...