Government unveils list of 47 self-paid quarantine hotels

Kathmandu, June 6
District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu, today revealed the list of hotels that will be used to quarantine returnee Nepalis.
The DAO has published names of 47 hotels in and outside Kathmandu valley that shall serve as self-paid quarantine facilities for returnees who can afford the cost.
Among the selected hotels, there are nine three-star rated hotels, one four-star rated hotel, two two-star rated hotels, one deluxe resort, five one-star rated hotels and 27 tourist standard hotels inside the valley. Outside the valley, two four-star rated hotels, one each in Chitwan and Pokhara, have been selected for quarantine. Based on the name list submitted by the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), the DAO has published the list of hotels in the first phase.
As per HAN, a guest staying at a four-star hotel has to pay Rs 8,000 per night for single bed room while Rs 5,000 per night for twin bed room.
For three-star hotels, the rate per person per night has been set at Rs 6,000 for single bed room and Rs 3,000 for twin bed room. For two-star hotels, the rate per person per night is Rs 5,000 for single bed room and Rs 2,500 for twin bed room.
Similarly, for one-star hotels, a guest has to pay Rs 4,000 per night for single bed room while Rs 2,500 for twin bed room. The rate per person per night for tourist standard hotels has been fixed at Rs 3,000 for single bed room and Rs 2,000 for twin bed room.
The rate for the deluxe resort has not been mentioned.
Meanwhile, the government is arranging accommodation for returnees, who are not able to afford hotel-based quarantine facilities.
Some destination countries have started sending home Nepalis stranded there from yesterday.
Nepali Army has been coordinating to take returnees to the holding centres and hotel quarantines from Tribuvan International Airport (TIA). Provincial and local governments have been coordinating to take care of the people from their respective provinces and local levels, said Janak Raj Dahal, chief district officer, DAO, Kathmandu. “We are sending the returnees either to their respective provinces or to hotel quarantines as per their request,” he added.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
CHARLOTTE: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has scheduled a chartered flight for Narita in Japan on Sunday. The flight has been scheduled to operate on the request of a travel agency. In a press release issued by the NAC, on Thursday, it stated that the Nepali Embassy in Japan has no role in o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forbes has named BTS as one of Top 50 highest-paid celebrities in the world on its latest annual list out on June 4. The K-pop band is placed at 47 on the list with an estimated $50 million pretax income. Soompi quotes Forbes as stating, “The K-pop supergroup grossed $170 million o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Taemints and Shawols can look forward to Taemin's comeback in July. After SPOTV News reported that SHINee's maknae Taemin would be releasing a new album in July, Soompi says that SM Entertainment, SHINee's label, confirmed the news. “Taemin is preparing for a July comeback. Beginn Read More...
BHOJPUR, JUNE 5 Five Nepali workers, who had returned from India recently, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhojpur today. Having entered the country through Sunauli entry point on May 26, they were put in a holding area in Jarayotar of Arun Rural Municipality. According to Bhojpur police Ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended updated guidelines for the use of masks as a part of comprehensive measures against transmission of the coronavirus infection. WHO, on Friday, released videos explaining the right techniques of using fabric and medical masks as a prec Read More...
KATHMANDU: BIGBANG member and main vocal Taeyang has revealed that his wife Min Hyo-rin changed his mind about marriage. In the sixth episode of his documentary White Night on YouTube titled Crystal Clear that was released on June 4, Koreaboo reports he says that marriage and raising a fami Read More...