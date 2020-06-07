Government unveils list of 47 self-paid quarantine hotels

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 6

District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu, today revealed the list of hotels that will be used to quarantine returnee Nepalis.

The DAO has published names of 47 hotels in and outside Kathmandu valley that shall serve as self-paid quarantine facilities for returnees who can afford the cost.

Among the selected hotels, there are nine three-star rated hotels, one four-star rated hotel, two two-star rated hotels, one deluxe resort, five one-star rated hotels and 27 tourist standard hotels inside the valley. Outside the valley, two four-star rated hotels, one each in Chitwan and Pokhara, have been selected for quarantine. Based on the name list submitted by the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), the DAO has published the list of hotels in the first phase.

As per HAN, a guest staying at a four-star hotel has to pay Rs 8,000 per night for single bed room while Rs 5,000 per night for twin bed room.

For three-star hotels, the rate per person per night has been set at Rs 6,000 for single bed room and Rs 3,000 for twin bed room. For two-star hotels, the rate per person per night is Rs 5,000 for single bed room and Rs 2,500 for twin bed room.

Similarly, for one-star hotels, a guest has to pay Rs 4,000 per night for single bed room while Rs 2,500 for twin bed room. The rate per person per night for tourist standard hotels has been fixed at Rs 3,000 for single bed room and Rs 2,000 for twin bed room.

The rate for the deluxe resort has not been mentioned.

Meanwhile, the government is arranging accommodation for returnees, who are not able to afford hotel-based quarantine facilities.

Some destination countries have started sending home Nepalis stranded there from yesterday.

Nepali Army has been coordinating to take returnees to the holding centres and hotel quarantines from Tribuvan International Airport (TIA). Provincial and local governments have been coordinating to take care of the people from their respective provinces and local levels, said Janak Raj Dahal, chief district officer, DAO, Kathmandu. “We are sending the returnees either to their respective provinces or to hotel quarantines as per their request,” he added.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook