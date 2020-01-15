Govt gearing up to establish 32 industrial villages at local levels

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 14

With an aim to utilise the available resources to promote the local economy, the government is planning to establish an industrial village each at 32 different local levels, and feasibility studies for the same have already started.

As per Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, feasibility studies are being conducted at 91 local levels. The ministry added that once the study report has been completed it will select the 32 most feasible locations and it will tentatively cost Rs 294 million to establish the villages in these places.

Speaking at a programme today, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Lekhraj Bhatta, said the ministry has decided to release Rs 9.2 million within 15 days in the first phase for some industrial villages that have already been confirmed like Damak Industrial Village, Dhangadhi Industrial Village, Biratnagar Industrial Village and Itahari Industrial Village to construct necessary infrastructure.

As per Policies and Programmes, the Cabinet meeting on October 28 had decided to build such industrial villages.

According to Minister Bhatta, the plan to build the industrial villages has been taken up with an aim to increase investment in small and medium-sized enterprises and industries by mobilising local resources, raw materials, technology and skills. “We believe that the newly established industrial villages will create jobs by establishing, developing and promoting domestic industries.”

He further said, the industrial villages will contribute to the local economy and goods that are produced in such villages by using local resources and manpower will also help minimise the country’s trade deficit.

As per Minister Bhatta, small industries will receive priority in such industrial villages. “Investors will be free to open any industry of their choice and we will not interfere in that process,” he said. “The concept of establishing one industry in each village could be realised once the idea of industrial villages materialises,” he added.

“The industrial villages will go a long way in helping local products find a market and once local raw materials and skills start being utilised it will subsequently raise the income of the people at the local level,” he stated.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

