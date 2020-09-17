Gyapu to deliver goats, chicken, ducks

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Gyapu.com has started home delivery of local goats, chicken, and ducks targeting the nearing Dashain and Tihar festivals.

In cooperation with Bajeko Sekuwa, Gyapu will be delivering local goats, chicken, and ducks as per the consumers’ demand said Gyapu founder Gyanendra Khadka. Along with this, Gyapu is also offering prizes worth more than Rs five million, cashback offer, discounts, and bumper offer on the occasion of Dashain. Aiming to sell around 3,000 goats with the valley, Gyapu has already started taking pre-booking of goats. Consumers can even buy live goats, Khadka added.

Consumers can use the digital platform fonepay, connect IPS, cellpay, e-Sewa, Khalti, IME Pay, or Prabhu Pay for the payment while purchasing goods. Along with it, cash on delivery system or debit and credit card swipe services have also been arranged for the payment.

