HBL safety measures

KATHMANDU: To support the safety measures and decision taken by the government against the coronavirus that has spread globally, Himalayan Bank Ltd (HBL) has started various measures to keep their stakeholders safe from the pandemic.

The bank has placed and encouraged use of sanitisers through its branches before entering the bank’s premises for the safety of its staffs and customers, as per a media release.

Additionally, it has started screening the body temperature of all its staffers and customers on a daily basis using thermal guns. Any person detected with more than normal temperature are being requested to follow the safety measures and consult doctors.

A version of this article appears in print on March 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

