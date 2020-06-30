Himalaya Airlines, Huawei Cloud sign MoU for strategic partnership

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines and Huawei Cloud — a Chinese multinational technology company — signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation in Kathmandu, on Sunday.

According to the statement issued by Himalaya Airlines, Huawei will provide Himalaya with competitive products and services to enable the airlines to provide its passengers better ticketing options and travel experience.

The agreement is expected to promote the construction of smart aviation and trans-Himalaya multi-dimensional connectivity to achieve more substantial results, opening avenues for Himalaya to be a leading airline in South Asia.

The MoU was duly signed by Zhou Enyong, President of Himalaya Airlines and Deng Shuigen, CEO of Huawei Technologies Nepal Co., Pvt. Ltd during a signing ceremony held at Huawei company office in the capital.

Himalaya and Huawei will cooperate in ICT technologies represented by Huawei Cloud and AI (Artificial Intelligence), in order to achieve mutual benefits and common development. It will also include building the Cloud platform for Himalaya’s sales and finance system, set up BI (Business Intelligence) system, and push ahead the upgrade and renovation of existing ICT equipment.

Himalaya also is ready to explore all-round cooperation possibilities with Huawei and third parties in passenger and freight transportation systems in the future, says the statement.

Addressing the event, Zhou Enyong, President of Himalaya Airlines, stated that he believes the cooperation with Huawei will speed up the digital transformation and informatisation of the company, optimize the ticketing and travelling experience for customers, and will contribute to the overall development of the entire civil aviation industry of Nepal.

Similalry, Zhou Danjin, President of Huawei technology Cloud & AI business group of Asia Pacific Region shared that they will take this opportunity to employ Himalaya Airlines’ expertise in aviation field together with their strength in technology to push ahead the process of “Intelligentisation” through digital transformation for Himalaya and improve its competitiveness to realize the business potential.

Himalaya Airlines, an international air carrier is a Nepal – China joint Venture established in August 2014.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook