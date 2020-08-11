Hyatt Regency Kathmandu awarded ‘Traveler’s Choice Award 2020’

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu has been awarded with ‘Traveler’s Choice Award 2020’ by TripAdvisor, world’s largest travel platform, on Tuesday.

TripAdvisor.com, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry, announced the winner during it’s 18th annual Traveler’s Choice Award. The award is based on quality and quantity of millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on it’s webportal in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Rajesh Ramdas, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Kathmandu said, “On behalf of the management and colleagues, I am proud and honored that, our hotel, has been recognized with this prestigious award.”

“Although the year has been a challenging one for the tourism industry overall due to the ongoing pandemic, we promise to continue to deliver the best to our guests.”

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu’s 280 rooms and suites located in Bouddha, where one can enjoy views of Boudhanath Stupa or the hotel’s gardens and the surrounding mountain ranges.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands over more than 30 countries across the continents.

