Hyatt Regency Kathmandu wins award

KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced on Tuesday that it has been recognised as Nepal’s Leading Hotel by World Travel Awards during the 27th annual event.
This is the fifth consecutive win for the hotel after having won it from 2016 to 2020 as well as for the years 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.
Strategically situated near the international airport and in walking distance to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Boudhanath Stupa, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu opened its doors in 2000. “We are really humbled by this recognition. The industry is going through a different phase currently, and an award such as this is going to boost our morale,” said General Manager Rajesh Ramdas.
A version of this article appears in print on November 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
