India puts restrictions to curb sale of ‘Chinese’ products

NEW DELHI, JUNE 23
Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India’s government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal.
The government announced change in requirements for users of its Government e-Marketplace portal today. The statement did not single out China, but an official source told Reuters that the main objective was to identify items coming from China.
Separately, the portal will provide a ‘Make in India’ filter so that the government or its agencies could choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50 per cent local content criteria, the statement said.
According to officials the portal, which was set up in 2016 to promote small businesses, has been misused by many companies to sell imported Chinese products like office furniture, computers, air-conditioners, auto parts, machinery and other products.
“The decision will encourage domestic producers, as many domestic sellers were so far importing goods from China and selling through this portal,” a government source said.
India is also planning to impose higher trade barriers and raise import duties on around 300 products from China and elsewhere, as part of an effort to protect domestic businesses.
‘Our only source of income dried up after lockdown’ Gaighat, June 22 Private schools have started calling parents and guardians to pay fees during the lockdown in Udayapur. Parents said schools had called repeatedly asking for fees, including admission fee. “I was called repeatedly to Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 CDC Group Plc, the UK’s impact investor for Africa and South Asia, has appointed Rabi Rayamajhi as its country representative for Nepal. Rayamajhi will be based at CDC’s representative office here, where he will work closely with CDC teams across Asia. He will help a Read More...
KATHMANDU On June 11, the government relaxed the ongoing lockdown despite Nepal continuing to register new coronavirus cases. The decision was made to alleviate humanitarian and economic crisis. The lockdown is being eased in different phases. With the easing, a few private businesses includin Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s paltry crowd for his weekend campaign rally in Oklahoma raises new questions about politics in the age of coronavirus: Maybe pandemic-scarred Americans just aren’t ready to risk exposure for close-up engagement in the 2020 presidential election. Only about Read More...
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to disengage forces facing off over a disputed stretch of border where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead, an Indian government source in New Delhi said on Tuesday. Speaking in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spok Read More...
DHAKA: New Zealand's test tour of Bangladesh has been postponed due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Tuesday. Kane Williamson's side were due to arrive in August for the two-match series as part of the ICC World Test Champion Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus transmission tally has crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday with the confirmation of 538 new cases. As of today, 10,099 cases have been reported, according to the Health Ministry. Likewise, according to the latest update, 76 people -- 68 males and eight females -- Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus infection death toll has advanced to 24 on Tuesday with the confirmation of yet another death. A 45-year-old man from Dullu-3, Dailekh, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Surkhet Provincial Hospital passed away on Monday evening. He was transferred to Surkhet H Read More...