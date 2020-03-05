InnoCSR brings non-fired brick system in Nepal

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 4

InnoCSR, a South Korean company, has launched its non-fired brick system and Good Bricks Alliance in Nepal. The non-fired bricks solution, named as Good Bricks System (GBS), is an innovative method of producing bricks using their soil stabiliser, cement and soil. Organising a press meet today the company formally launched its first alliance with Gorkha Innotech.

Addressing the press meet, Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of the company, said that the GBS will address the issues of health, environment and labour in the traditional brick factories. “The solution increases productivity by up to 10 times with less manpower and it also provides environmental benefits to the country,” Lee added.

According to Oshika Neupane, senior sales and marketing manager of the company, the GBS system reduces 80 per cent of production time. “It takes around 28 days for a brick to get ready in traditional kilns while through GBS a brick can be produced in five days,” she said. She further added that with this technology, bricks can be manufactured during any season since all processes can be done indoor.

“Various laboratory tests of the bricks were conducted in the Centre for Material Testing Lab at Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, and the strength of the bricks has met 10 plus MPA,” she added. According to her, Gorkha Innotech that has entered into an alliance with InnoCSR can produce 20 million bricks a year.

A version of this article appears in print on March 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook