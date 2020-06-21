Investment Board okays FDI worth Rs 185 billion

Kathmandu, June 20
The Investment Board Nepal (IBN) has approved foreign direct investment worth Rs 185.43 billion for seven different projects that are in the pipeline.
The 44th meeting of the IBN on Friday, which was led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the chief of the board, gave the green signal to five hydropower projects and two cement manufacturing companies.
One of the projects that received government’s permission for FDI includes the Upper Marshyangdi Hydropower-2 Project with installed capacity of 357 megawatts that will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 78.65 billion.
Similarly, the IBN meeting also gave a go-ahead to Kaligandaki Gorge Hydropower Project (164 MW) which will have investment of Rs 28.60 billion and Isuwa Khola Hydroelectric Project (97.2 MW) with investment of Rs 13.57 billion. Myagdi Khola Hydropower Project (57.3 MW) and Ankhu Khola Hydropower Project (42.9 MW) have also been approved which will have investments worth Rs 10.31 billion and Rs 6.30 billion, respectively.
The meeting has also accepted FDI proposal of Dang Cement Industry and Samrat Cement Industry to instal their production plants with investment of Rs 32.50 billion and Rs 15.05 billion, respectively.
The IBN meeting also gave the go-ahead to Risen Energy Singapore Joint Venture PTE Ltd to conduct a survey on two solar power projects with capacity of 125 MW each which are planned to be installed in Kohalpur of Bake district and Banganga of Kapilvastu district. Both these storage projects have proposed to store 20 MW of power as backup.
Citing the ongoing threat of the global pandemic, the IBN meeting also extended the deadline to submit the detailed project reports of projects like China-Nepal Friendship Industrial Park, Muktinath Cable Car, Multimodal Logistics Part and Private Freight Terminal, and Bulk Handling Facilities.
During the meeting, PM Oli directed IBN officials to facilitate projects that need support. The meeting also held discussions on the work being done for the promotion and facilitation of various projects and ways to overcome problems that the projects have encountered.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The government today brought home 23 bodies of Nepalis that were stranded abroad since international flight to Nepal have been suspended since March 22 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the Foreign Employment Promotion Board, the bodies will be handed Read More...
Apple's Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face: Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns? Apple, like many other major US retailers, shut down all of its US locations in March. On Friday, it said it wo Read More...
President Donald Trump’s push to resume big rallies despite concern he's putting the public's health at risk is part of a broader reelection campaign effort to turn the national debate about the coronavirus into a political fight that he frames as “US vs. THEM.” "They hate me. They hate you Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 19 India’s West Bengal government has halted export of agriculture products worth Rs 70 million via Jhapa’s Kakarvitta border point to India. Agricultural products including tea and cardamom, loaded in 25 trucks bound for Bangladesh and India are about to rot as the trucks are Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration to ensure safety of quarantined women in the midst of coronavirus fears. MoWCSC wrote to MoHA and MoFAGA, requesting them to ensu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The government has lifted the ban on the import of peppercorns which had been imposed since more than a year. Citing that the ban on the import of peppercorns has encouraged illegal import and export of the product, the government has lifted the ban on the import of the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal told Chinese leaders today that Nepal would not accept any kind of support from any country if that was attached with security alignment in contravention of Nepal’s constitution. Dahal said this while in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, stated PM's press advisor Surya Thapa. Discussions will be carried out on the citizenship bill under cons Read More...