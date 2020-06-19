Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JUNE 18

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has announced it will bring special relief package for businesses and public affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Announcing the policies and programmes of KMC for fiscal year 2020-21, KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said that the special package targeting crisis-hit businesses, including hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and other day-night markets will be introduced soon.

“Along with businesses, KMC is also looking into necessary relief measures for the public within the metropolitan city. KMC will closely work with the private sector and public to overcome the current crisis,” he said.

Shakya said that a special committee will be formed to assess the impact of COV- ID-19 in KMC and relief packages will be announced based on the assessment.

As per him, KMC will coordinate with banks and financial institutions (BFIs) to ensure that businesses get subsidised loans to sustain themselves and resume their operations. Likewise, Shakya also said that the public will be subsidised in different taxes in the near future.

KMC has also unveiled its plan to focus more on branding Kathmandu and promoting tourism in the capital city.

“Though tourism is among the severely affected sectors by the coronavirus crisis, it will bounce back soon. KMC will launch special programmes to promote tourist centres in the valley, including Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, Swayambhu, Boudha and Pashupati,” mentioned Shakya, adding that special focus will be given to revive tourism in KMC in coordination with tourism stakeholders.

The programmes and policies of KMC also state that necessary steps will be taken to beautify Kathmandu and hoarding boards across the city will be removed soon.

KMC also plans to operate electric vehicles at night to promote night tourism and maintain cleanliness within the metropolitan city.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook