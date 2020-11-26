Khukri bags award, extends presence

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Since the time of its inception, the distinctive Nepali spirit ‘Khukri’ has been carrying the Nepali legacy of spirit to the international arena. Khukri has added another milestones on its accomplishment with the ‘Gold’ win at the London Spirit Competition this year and extending its presence in probably the world’s biggest rum market, the United States of America, as per a media release. Khukri has been persistently striving to mark its global presence from the time of its origination. The rum is currently available in 13 countries, and has a plan to extend further.

Khukri XXX Rum is one of Nepal’s most recognised brands. Nepal Distilleries is the first liquor industry in Nepal to be established in the organised sector. The brand Khukri Rum has been gaining ground in the market since 1959.

A version of this article appears in print on November 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

