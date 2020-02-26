Labour minister Yadav leaves for Mauritius

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 25

The government is gearing up to implement the earlier agreement with Mauritius to send Nepali migrant workers to the Indian Ocean island nation.

To determine the modality of sending workers, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwor Yadav left for Mauritius today. It has been more than eight months since the bilateral labour agreement was finalised.

While in Mauritius, Labour Minister Yadav will hold discussions with the labour ministry officials and related government agencies of the island nation.

The Mauritius government has said it will accept workers from Nepal in the hotels, hospitality and production (manufacturing) sectors. Government officials have said that the climate, religion and culture of Mauritius are conducive for Nepali workers.

A majority of the population in the island country are of Indian origin. The country, which is close to Africa, lies to the south of the Gulf countries. Even as the bilateral labour agreement is still to be implemented, some Nepalis have been going to Mauritius for work through personal effort.

Owing to the benefits offered to the workers there, many Nepalis have expressed interest to work in Mauritius in recent times.

On June 10, Nepal and Mauritius had inked a bilateral labour pact to send workers. However, both the governments had been unable to decide on the number of workers and the modality to be followed to send them to Mauritius. The labour memorandum of understanding was signed between former labour minister Gokarna Bista and Mauritius Minister for Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training Sudesh S Calicharan.

As per the pact, all the costs and fees for recruitment shall be borne by the employer, including the fees paid to the recruitment agencies in Nepal.

In the agreement, Mauritius has assured that the costs for, including but not limited to, travel expenses, insurance, medical expenses, work permit/ labour card fees, service fees paid to the Nepali recruitment agency and other processes related to the recruitment of the worker in Mauritius will be borne by the employer.

