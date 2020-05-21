Nepal | May 21, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Business > Meat gets costlier with rising demand, falling supply

Meat gets costlier with rising demand, falling supply

Published: May 21, 2020 7:46 am On: Business
Arpana Ale Magar
Share Now:

Kathmandu, May 20

Meat prices have gone up in the last couple of weeks as its production and supply has dropped due to the lockdown, while the demand has increased.

For instance, chicken price has surged to Rs 310 per kg compared to Rs 250 per kg just a week ago. Egg price has also spiralled up to Rs 350 per crate from Rs 280 per crate last week.

The Nepal Hatchery Industries Association foresees chicken price reaching as high as Rs 500 per kg in the next one month.

“Chick hatching has completely stopped, drastically bringing down the production. Demand, however, is high,” Tika Ram Pokhrel, president of the association, told THT, adding prices of chicken and eggs are sure to go up in the near future.

Just before the lockdown, hatchery industries had destroyed chicks demanding a hike in chicken price. Production had already dropped back then. Now due to the lockdown, industries are not hatching chicks, he said. Moreover, in the name of recovering losses, traders are raising prices, according to Pokhrel.

The price of buffalo meat has also gone up to Rs 500 per kg from Rs 400 per kg, while price of goat meat has soared to Rs 1,400 per kg against Rs 1,100 per kg before the lockdown.

“Supply of live goat has been disrupted and a few suppliers have created a syndicate and are charging arbitrarily,” said a goat supplier of Kalanki Khasi Bazar on condition of anonymity.

“They (suppliers) have been selling live goat for Rs 700 to Rs 730 per kg, while the normal price of live goat is around Rs 580 to Rs 630 per kg,” he said, adding, “Based on the price of live goats, traders set their own price and consumers get affected.”

The government should monitor live goat suppliers instead of traders, he added.

Meanwhile, Prem Lal Maharjan, president of Forum for Protection of Consumer Rights, said sellers were taking advantage of the lockdown period to raise prices of meat products. “Shops are allowed to open only for a limited period in the mornings and evenings, which is why the demand has increased and traders are capitalising on this adverse situation,” he alleged. “The government is failing to monitor this malpractice.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Under siege in Washington, Trump reaps Saudi arms deal, stronger ties

Share Now:
  • Saudi King greets Trump and wife as they step off plane
  • Defence and energy deals worth tens of billions
  • Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria

Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (2-R) welcomes US President Donald Trump (left) with a coffee ceremony in the Royal Terminal after he arrived aboard Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Read More…

With new sheriff in town, South Korea big businesses duck for cover

Share Now:
  • Moon yet to spell out reform agenda
  • “Chaebol sniper” named head of regulatory agency
  • But new head says he’s prioritising jobs over reforms
  • Chaebol silent so far on call for more jobs
  • But some have shelved projects since Moon’s election

South Korea Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in takes an oath during his inauguration ceremony at the Nati Read More…

American climber dies on Mt Everest

Share Now:

Climbers on the Mt Everest summit. Photo: Mingma Thundu Sherpa

KATHMANDU: An American climber was killed while trying to climb Mt Everest on Sunday morning, according to the base camp officials.

A climber from the United States of America breathed his last while a group six climbers along with their support staff reached the balcony area to make their final summit pushes to the top of the world, a base camp manager told THT Online over phone. “The cause of the climber’s death is yet to be revealed.”

Murari Sharma, Managing Director at Everest Parivar Treks said that he also got a message from the group’s base camp manager about the de Read More…

Recommended Stories:

Indian woman climber scripts history scaling Mt Everest twice in 5 days

Share Now:
Anshu Jamsenpa

Anshu Jamsenpa poses for the camera after scaling the world’s highest peak, Mt Everest, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Photo: Anshu Jamsenpa/ Facebook

KATHMANDU:  With scores of world climbers standing atop the world’s highest peak in the spring climbing season, an Indian woman has scripted a history on the roof of the world by scaling Mt Everest twice within five days.

According to Dawa S Lama, Managing Director at Dream Himalaya Adventures said that Anshu Jamsenpa along with Nepali climber Furi Sherpa scaled the peak at 8:00 am on Sunday. Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh mountaineer stood atop the mountain at 9:15 am Read More…

Prioritise smooth supply of petroleum products

Share Now:
petroleum products Nepal

File Photo: THT

Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found

Kathmandu

Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.

Read More…

New Zealand space launch has nation reaching for the stars

Share Now:
New Zealand Space Launch

This February 16, 2017 photo supplied by Rocket Lab, shows the Electron rocket at the launch site on the Mahia Peninsula in the North Island of New Zealand. Photo: AP

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.

That’s if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.

Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.

“So far, it’s only superpowers that have go Read More…

North Korea’s Unit 180, the cyber warfare cell that worries the West

Share Now:
North Korea cyber

Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang before sunset, on April 15, 2017. Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea’s main spy agency has a special cell called Unit 180 that is likely to have launched some of its most daring and successful cyber attacks, according to defectors, officials and internet security experts.

North Korea has been blamed in recent years for a series of online attacks, mostly on financial networks, in the United States, South Korea and over a dozen other countries.

Cyber security researchers have also said they have found technical evidence that could link Nor Read More…

1 killed, 7 injured in Waling jeep fall

Share Now:
[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1KqeC4478kk4Kz5jMVFKMlRmF0V4&w=720&h=485]

KATHMANDU: One person was killed and seven other sustained injuries after a jeep they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell some 200 metres down at Pekhu in Waling Municipality-14 in Syanja district, on Sunday.

According to Inspector Chin Kapor Gurung at Waling Police Office, Sanu Khand Thakuri of Waling Municipality-14 lost her life in the accident.

The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the local Waling Primary Health Centre, however, two of them have been referred to the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital, added Gurung.

The ill-fated jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5416) was heading to Waling from Thana in the district this morning.

The rough mountain terrain road compounded with rain made the road slippery to cause the accident, according to Gurung.

  Read More…

© 2020 The Himalayan Times