Mega’s loan scheme

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Mega Bank Nepal has introduced a new attractive housing and auto loan scheme for its clients.

With the slogan ‘Step ahead with Mega Bank, with own house and own vehicle’ the bank has introduced ‘Mega Housing and Auto Loan Scheme’, as per a press statement.

Under the scheme, first time home buyers will be able to avail up to 70 per cent financing. Also, the bank will provide financing of up to 100 per cent for construction of a new house.

The payback period will be of up to 35 years, with fixed interest rate for first three years. The scheme will especially benefit those wishing to take auto loans along with housing loans.

The maximum payback period for auto loan will be 10 years. Moreover, once all the necessary documents are submitted, the bank will approve the loans within seven days.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook