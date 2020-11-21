FinMin allocates budget to build 396 hospitals

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 20

The Ministry of Finance has allocated a budget to establish at least 396 hospitals with basic health services across the country.

According to the ministry, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has asked the Ministry of Health and Population to begin constructing the hospitals for which the Finance Ministry has allocated a budget worth Rs 57.97 billion.

According to Rameshwor Dangal, spokesperson for the finance ministry, the hospitals with facility of five, 10 and 15 bed services will be built within two years.

“Multiyear tender will be issued for the construction of such hospitals,” he added. The amount to be provided to the Health Ministry will be included in its annual budget under the conditional grant title, he informed.

Prior to this, the Finance Ministry has already distributed Rs 6.12 billion to different local levels for the construction of such hospitals.

One month back, Finance Minister Poudel and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal had reached an agreement to establish small hospitals across the country with basic facilities for the public. Back then the ministers had also decided to lay the foundation stone to start construction on November 30.

The budget for the current fiscal year has also announced to establish such small hospitals with five to 15 beds at every local level.

