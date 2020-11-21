FinMin allocates budget to build 396 hospitals

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 20
The Ministry of Finance has allocated a budget to establish at least 396 hospitals with basic health services across the country.
According to the ministry, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has asked the Ministry of Health and Population to begin constructing the hospitals for which the Finance Ministry has allocated a budget worth Rs 57.97 billion.
According to Rameshwor Dangal, spokesperson for the finance ministry, the hospitals with facility of five, 10 and 15 bed services will be built within two years.
“Multiyear tender will be issued for the construction of such hospitals,” he added. The amount to be provided to the Health Ministry will be included in its annual budget under the conditional grant title, he informed.
Prior to this, the Finance Ministry has already distributed Rs 6.12 billion to different local levels for the construction of such hospitals.
One month back, Finance Minister Poudel and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal had reached an agreement to establish small hospitals across the country with basic facilities for the public. Back then the ministers had also decided to lay the foundation stone to start construction on November 30.
The budget for the current fiscal year has also announced to establish such small hospitals with five to 15 beds at every local level.
A version of this article appears in print on November 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
WELLINGTON: Pace spearhead Trent Boult needed a small break to catch up with his family and get ready for the test series against West Indies rather than play the three Twenty20 matches that start next Friday, according to former New Zealand quick Shane Bond. Bond and Boult are currently in m Read More...
MOSCOW: Units of the Azerbaijani army have entered the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Friday. The truce, brokered by Russia last Read More...
KATHMANDU: Department of Drug Administration (DDA) has banned the sale and distribution of hand sanitizer produced by six companies. The DDA banned the sale and distribution of sanitizer produced by six companies after methanol was found mixed in the sanitizer in course of recent market monitorin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 1,945 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 216,965. Of the total new cases, 740 are females and 1,205 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,107 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
SOLUKHUMBU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), the flag carrier of the country, has halted flights to Phaplu since September 29 affecting passengers and the transport of letters. Letters weighing 42 kilograms at Solukhumbu District Post Office have been stuck as a result, said the NAC office chief Read More...
DETROIT/WILMINGTON, DELAWARE: After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed on Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on November 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. The result Read More...
Patriarch Irinej led Serbian Orthodox Church for a decade He was a conservative who wielded political influence Irinej tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4 BELGRADE: Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 1,107 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. Of the total, 484 are females and 623 are males. As many as 862 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 174 and 71 cases resp Read More...