MoALD achieves 75pc progress in four months

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has achieved a total of 75 per cent progress in the first four months of the current fiscal year.
According to the ministry, it has achieved 73 per cent progress in recurrent expenditure while 27 per cent progress in capital expenditure.
According to MoALD, it worked on implementation of Prime Minister’s Agriculture Modernisation Project, development of software to list farmers, export of ghee to Japan and Gulf countries, development of animal vaccines, implementation of trademark of Orthodox tea, among others, during the review period.
The ministry has stated that 12.2 million doses of vaccine have been produced in the last four months to fight against livestock diseases.
Similarly, work has begun to prepare detailed project report for the construction of integrated agricultural produce market at several local levels.
The ministry has stated that it is preparing to send a directive to the Cabinet to give subsidy to the farmers during distribution of improved seeds. During the first quadrimester, the ministry also approved organic agriculture promotion project for 10 local governments.
The ministry has mentioned that field verification was done for evaluation of 802 applications for value chain matching project under the Nepal Livestock Sector Innovation Project.
The MoALD claims that significant progress has been made in management and policy efforts in the first four months of the current fiscal. As per the ministry, a preliminary draft has been prepared for the revision of National Agriculture Policy.
Similarly, a bill is being drafted for the Agriculture Act, while the ministry has already prepared a bill for Right to Food and Food Sovereignty Regulation.
The ministry has submitted a bill to amend the Seed Act to the Parliament for discussion, while it is preparing a concept paper for the formulation of Animal Welfare Act. The ministry has also considered the issuance of Directive to Purchase Paddy at Minimum Support Price, as one of its achievements of this fiscal year.
Amid this, MoALD also issued Fertiliser Distribution Management Guideline.
The ministry has further stated that it distributed subsidy amount to the sugarcane farmers on time this year.
However, the sugarcane farmers are still not getting their due payments from the mills. Sugarcane Farmers Struggle Committee announced today that they will begin their protest again from December 13. Accusing the government of not keeping its promise of recovering payments owed to them, the committee has stated that they will begin their protest from Maitighar Mandala. Farmers are still to recover more than Rs 520 million from the sugar mills.
A version of this article appears in print on December 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DOLPA: Livestock Insurance Programme has been implemented to save a rare species, snow leopard, in Doti. It has been implemented at the settlements located near Shey-Phoksundo National Park and buffer zone for the first time, targeting the farmers involved in animal husbandry. According to the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,056 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 244,433. Of the new cases, 386 are females while 670 are males. In the last 24 hours, 507 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. Likew Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fourteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,651. Meanwhile, 1,056 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 244,433. More than 68 million people have been repor Read More...
LONDON: Two allergic reactions were reported on the first day of the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the head of Britain's medicine regulator said on Wednesday. "Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 507 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Of the total 1,056 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 393 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 75 and 39 infections respectively. 214 of those newly Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bibeksheel Nepali and Sajha Party have declared their unification on Wednesday. The unified party will be called Bibeksheel Sajha Party. Sajha Party's Rabindra Mishra and Bibeksheel Nepali's Milan Pandey have jointly signed the declaration of unification. As per the declaration, Mis Read More...
BEIJING: The world's highest mountain is now officially a little higher, and that might not be the end of the story. China and Nepal agreed this week on a new standard height for Mount Everest, the rugged Himalayan peak that straddles their border. As definitive as that sounds, geological chan Read More...
Vaccine rollout began on Tuesday to elderly and health workers Pfizer, BioNTech say they support regulator's investigation FDA advisory committee meeting due Thursday LONDON: Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Read More...