More than 90 per cent victims rebuild houses

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24

More than 90 per cent of the victims of the 2015 earthquake have already rebuilt their houses while a few are still reconstructing their houses. Speaking during the opening session of the National Symposium on Nepal’s Reconstruction (NSNR) organised by Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), the authority’s CEO, Sushil Gyawali, said that a total of 603,000 victims among the 790,000 victims who have signed an agreement with the government for house reconstruction grant have already availed the third instalment.

Among the total number of victims, more than 500,000 have already reconstructed their house, Gyawali said. “The NRA has achieved huge success in reconstruction of private houses, schools and colleges, among others in the last five years.

The overall progress report is currently under documentation phase,” he said, expressing his belief on timely completion of reconstruction of all private houses.

Meanwhile, addressing the opening session NRA Secretary, Ram Krishna Sapkota, highlighted about the NSNR. According to him, the NSNR has been organised with an aim to hold discussions over activities conducted during the reconstruction and resettlement of infrastructure and victims of the 2015 earthquake.

On the first day of the NSNR, 15 presentations related with the reconstruction of private houses were conducted.

