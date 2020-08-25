More than 90 per cent victims rebuild houses

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24
More than 90 per cent of the victims of the 2015 earthquake have already rebuilt their houses while a few are still reconstructing their houses. Speaking during the opening session of the National Symposium on Nepal’s Reconstruction (NSNR) organised by Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), the authority’s CEO, Sushil Gyawali, said that a total of 603,000 victims among the 790,000 victims who have signed an agreement with the government for house reconstruction grant have already availed the third instalment.
Among the total number of victims, more than 500,000 have already reconstructed their house, Gyawali said. “The NRA has achieved huge success in reconstruction of private houses, schools and colleges, among others in the last five years.
The overall progress report is currently under documentation phase,” he said, expressing his belief on timely completion of reconstruction of all private houses.
Meanwhile, addressing the opening session NRA Secretary, Ram Krishna Sapkota, highlighted about the NSNR. According to him, the NSNR has been organised with an aim to hold discussions over activities conducted during the reconstruction and resettlement of infrastructure and victims of the 2015 earthquake.
On the first day of the NSNR, 15 presentations related with the reconstruction of private houses were conducted.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 150 medical officers working at various hospitals in Birgunj resigned en masse on Monday after the concerned authorities failed to address their 5-point demand at the end of a seven-day ultimatum. "We have decided to stop going to hospital from tomorrow as the concerned au Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 20-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a baby at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institutes of Health Sciences (BPKIHS, on Monday. The baby was delivered at the hospital's Covid-19 special unit. According to the hospital's spokesperson Dr Nidesh Sapkota Read More...
Kathmandu, August 24 As many as 1,153 police personnel across the country have tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, the highest number — 186 personnel have tested positive for the virus in police headquarters, Naxal. Similarly, 86 police personnel working at various police stations i Read More...
KATHMANDU: The average annual inflation in the fiscal 2019-20 quickened to 6.14 per cent from 4.64 per cent in fiscal 2018-19, according to the annual macroeconomic update unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank on Monday. The government had set the target of taming the inflation rate in the last fisca Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 With the number of COVID fatalities surging in Nepal, doctors are advocating plasma therapy for critically ill patients. Coordinator of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital COVID-19 Management Committee Coordinator Santa Kumar Das said all the five COVID-19 patients who Read More...
DHULIKHEL, AUGUST 24 So far 32 bodies of those who went missing in the landslide in Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, have been found. Search for the remaining seven persons still missing is under way. The landslide that struck at about 7:00am on August 14 had buried 17 houses Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 24 Gauradaha Municipality in Jhapa has imposed a partial lockdown effective from today given the COVID-19 risk. The decision was taken by an all-party meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Rohit Kumar Sah today. According to Chief Administrative Officer Khem Ojha of the mu Read More...