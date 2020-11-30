Mountain flights resume with various offers

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29
Finally, after a gap of nine months, mountain flights have started in the country. After the government allowed the resumption of all tourist activities after following due health safety measures, airline operators have started mountain flights from Saturday.
Buddha Air and Yeti Airlines, the two big private sector companies, have already set a schedule for mountain flights.
On Saturday, Buddha Air conducted its first mountain flight as a test flight. The company has stated that there will be regular mountain flights every Saturday from now onward. According to Buddha Air, it will conduct flights regularly every Saturday starting from December 5.
The company has also stated that one can observe mountain ranges including Mt Everest, Makalu, Nuptse and Gaurishankar during the flight. The flights will be conducted from Tribhuvan International Airport.
The company further mentioned that it has introduced an attractive package especially for those who cannot reach the mountains by trekking but want to experience mountaineering from the sky.
Buddha Air has fixed the fare of a mountain flight ticket at Rs 8,900 on which another ticket will be provided free of cost.
The airline company has said that when passengers purchase a ticket for a window seat the adjoining seat will be provided free of cost. This offer is only available for Nepali citizens.
Meanwhile, Yeti Airlines too has announced the operation of mountain flights every Saturday starting from December 5. The airline has set its fare for a mountain flight ticket at Rs 8,999. It has also brought an offer whereby a passenger buying a ticket for a mountain flight can buy another ticket at a total cost of Rs 13,499.
According to the company, this offer is only available for Nepali citizens.
Both the airline companies have not informed about the date till when the offers will be available.
After the Cabinet decided on November 9 to allow the operation of cable cars, jungle safaris and museums, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) had also issued a notice on November 13 requesting all the tourism service providers to resume their activities following the necessary health safety measures set by the Ministry of Health and Population.
With a condition that the local governments would monitor and allow various activities to resume by taking into consideration the risk of COVID-19 infection in their respective areas, all the stakeholders have resumed their services. Amid this, airline companies have also resumed mountain flights.
As per MoCTCA, different bodies working under the ministry will monitor whether the tourism activities are being conducted by adopting health safety measures.
A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
