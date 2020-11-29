Nabil Bank, Daraz launch Sarathi

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading commercial bank, Nabil Bank and leading online marketplace, Daraz, have jointly launched the Sarathi Programme.

Under this strategic partnership, small and medium enterprises (SME) selling via Daraz online shopping marketplace will be able to obtain a wide range of credit facilities and benefits which they can use to grow their business, as per a media release.

This SME lending programme is a new merit-based approach with credit scoring, considering data points from Daraz and scorecard model of Nabil Bank.

Meaning, sellers that perform well on Daraz get better credit offering. Under the Sarathi Programme, SME sellers can get financing under different categories.

They will also be able to avail SME loan of up to Rs 10 million, especially designed for Daraz sellers at attractive interest rates.

