NAC to launch Narita flights on March 2

Kathmandu, February 10

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has announced that it is starting commercial flights to Narita in Japan from March 2.

The introductory airfare of Kathmandu-Narita flight has been set at Rs 73,000 per person for a round-trip and Rs 37,000 per person for one-way. As per the corporation, the introductory fare will be in place for a limited time and is subject to change in the future.

In the initial phase, NAC will operate three flights per week in the sector — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The flights are scheduled to depart from Tribhuvan International Airport at 1:25am and return at 6:25pm on the same day.

As per NAC, each business class traveller will be allowed to carry up to 50 kg luggage, while the baggage limit for the economy class travellers has been set at 46 kg.

NAC expects the direct Narita flight to add to the convenience of travellers to and from Japan and especially benefit air travellers in Tokyo and surrounding areas.

As Narita is comparatively closer to Tokyo, NAC expects the new service to ease Nepalis working and studying in the capital city of Japan.

“It will help to transport more number of Japanese tourists to Nepal at comparatively less price,” the NAC has stated in a press statement issued here today.

While NAC is struggling to expand its business for its wide-body aircraft, the corporation expects the flights to Narita to help improve its financial health.

A version of this article appears in print on February 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

