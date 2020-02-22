NAC’s last flight to Osaka on Feb 27

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 21

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is all set to halt its Osaka flights from February 27.

As the national flag carrier is preparing to begin flight operations to Narita International Airport from March 2, the national flag carrier has decided to halt Osaka flights completely. NAC has stated that flights to Narita are economically more viable than those to Osaka.

Archana Khadka, spokesperson for NAC, said that Osaka flights were being operated on an average occupancy hence, the destination is not economically viable for the corporation.

“The Osaka flights helped us to start operating our wide-body aircraft for long haul destinations and the airfare was also comparatively low,” she said. “However, we were not able to make profits as expected from the Osaka flights. So we have decided to stop operating flights to this destination.”

NAC had started flight operations to Osaka from August 29 last year.

As Narita is comparatively closer to the destinations where a majority of Nepalis reside, NAC expects the new service to especially benefit the Nepalis working and studying in Japan, Khadka added.

NAC has set Rs 73,000 for a round-trip ticket and Rs 37,000 for a one-way ticket for Kathmandu-Narita route. As per NAC, the fare might be changed in the future. Flights on the Kathmandu-Narita route will be operated thrice a week — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Prior to this, NAC had been operating chartered flights to Narita.

Meanwhile, NAC’s plans to start flights to China have been put on hold for the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the national flag carrier had announced it would begin flights in Kathmandu-Guangzhou route from March 15. However, due to the coronavirus threat NAC is preparing to postpone the inaugural flight.

The new date has not been finalised yet.

NAC had received permission on December 4 last year from China to operate regular flights to Guangzhou.

NAC is planning to operate flights in Kathmandu-Guangzhou route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

