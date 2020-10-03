KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2
National Business Initiative (NBI) has requested the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) not to impose lockdown again.
As rumours are rife in the market that the government is preparing to impose a lockdown again, a delegation of NBI submitted a request letter to Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal requesting not to do the same.
The team included NBI President Kush Kumar Joshi, Senior Vice-President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shekhar Golchha, NBI General Secretary Surendra Bir Malakar, NBI Treasurer Deepak Malhotra and Araniko Rajbhandari, president of Restaurant and Bar Association Nepal.
“The earlier months-long lockdown has already badly affected life across the country and if the government again imposes a lockdown, it will further deteriorate the economy,” reads the press statement issued today.
NBI President Joshi informed the minister that the country’s economy — already in doldrums due to nearly six-month-long lockdown — will suffer more if another lockdown is implemented.
Meanwhile, Minister Dhakal assured the NBI delegates that the government is not mulling over imposing a lockdown again. Rather the government is looking for an alternative of lockdown to prevent COVID-19 infection from spreading further in the country, the minister informed, reads the statement.
The ministry has said that the government has taken private sector’s suggestion seriously and will ensure economic activities are not affected while it attempts to control the COVID-19 infection.
The minister further assured that information related to plans for another lockdown is just a rumour.
A version of this article appears in print on October 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SURKHET, OCTOBER 1 Karnali Province Governor Govind Prasad Kalauni tested positive COVID-19. According to his secretariat, the infection was confirmed today. The secretariat of the province chief today confirmed the infection, saying his swab sample was collected for PCR test after some employ Read More...
BHOJPUR, OCTOBER 1 Schools, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic from March, have come into operation at Bhojpur Municipal areas in Bhojpur from today. The schools have resumed adoping all the safety measures. Teaching-learning activities have been brought into operation maintaini Read More...
INARUWA, OCTOBER 1 Police rescued two adolescent girls from Nepal-India border in Bhantabari of Koshi Rural Municipality, Sunsari, yesterday. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari District Police Office, Narendra Kumar Karki, said that the two adolescent girls of Saptari were rescued from Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 1 KP Khanal, a young campaigner, of Lamkichuha in Kailali will be honoured on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in New Delhi, India. Khanal will be honoured at a programme organised by Rising Tunkal Foundation. The 21-year-old has worked in the social service sec Read More...
RUPANDEHI: One more coronavirus infected person died in Rupandehi on Thursday night. A 40-year-old man of Sainamaina Municipality-7 died in course of treatment at Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital. Though he tested positive for coronavirus on September 27, he was admitted at the hospi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of India gifted 41 ambulances, 6 school buses to government and not-for-profit organizations in 30 districts of Nepal on the occasion of 151st Gandhi Jayanti. According to the statement issued by Embassy of India, the Indian government is continuing a long-standing tradi Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 1 Targeting the festive season, Food Management and Trade Company Ltd (FMTCL) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC) have operated fair price shops from today. The fair price shops offer rice, sugar, pulses, salt, beans, oil, live goats and mountain goats at discounted rate. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hansraj Hulaschand and Company Pvt Ltd, the authorised distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Nepal, has unveiled all-new Avenger Street 160 equipped with ABS. The all-new Avenger Street 160 comes in sportster design, as per a media release. It has a roadster design headlamp with LED Read More...