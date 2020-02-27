Ncell brings ‘Happy Hour on Recharge’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd has launched a new offer ‘Happy Hour on Recharge’ under its campaign ‘Ajhai Najikincha Sambandha’, enabling its customers to enjoy voice service at a discounted rate on every recharge of Rs 100 and above. This campaign is coming into effect from Thursday (February 27), as per a press release.

Under this offer, Ncell pre-paid customers on every recharge of Rs 100 and above can enjoy voice call at just 99 paisa per minute (Rs 1.26 including tax) within Ncell network. The voice service on a discounted rate is applicable within Ncell network between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm. To get benefit from this offer, customers need to activate the offer for free by dialling *17106#. After activation, if customers recharge with Rs 100 then they can enjoy voice service at discounted rate of just 99 paisa per minute for seven days. Those customers who recharge Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 are entitled to get voice service at the discounted rate for 14 days, 21 days and 30 days, respectively. Similarly, if customers recharge with Rs 1,000 then they get voice service at 99 paisa per minute for 60 days starting from the date of activation. This offer will remain in place for 90 days. Customers can dial *17106*1# to know the validity of the offer activated.

A version of this article appears in print on February 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook