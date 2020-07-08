Ncell brings ‘Nonstop YouTube’ offer

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Ncell has introduced an exciting ‘Nonstop YouTube’ offer for customers in 4G network, under its new umbrella theme ‘Plus’, which aims at liberating customers with unique and special offers and at the same time ensures access to new innovative solutions giving customers an ease to be connected all the time whether at home or on-the-go.

In ‘Nonstop YouTube’ offer, 4G customers can enjoy worry-free access to YouTube at 480p for a week at just Rs 100 (Rs 127.69, including taxes). Customers subscribing to this offer also get 4GB additional all time all network data which they can use for other purposes, as per a media release.

Both non-stop access to YouTube contents in 4G network and 4GB alltime all network data are applicable for seven days. There is also a special privilege to customers buying this pack as they can subscribe to additional attractive packages for surfing Facebook and TikTok at more affordable rates.

Ncell 4G users can subscribe to this offer by dialling *17123*1# and following the instructions.

Similarly, after subscribing to this offer, customers can buy add-on data for Facebook and TikTok. To be eligible to take benefit from this Nonstop YouTube offer, customers should have Ncell 4G SIM and they should be in 4G coverage network area with 4G network compatible handset.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook