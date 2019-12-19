Ncell ‘Unlimited Night Voice Pack’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd has launched ‘Unlimited Night Voice Pack’ for its pre-paid subscribers under which Ncell customers can enjoy unlimited and worry-free voice conversations with their friends and families at just Rs 10 (Rs 12.77 with tax) between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am.

This pack will come into effect from Thursday (December 19), as per a media release. Customers wishing to subscribe this pack can dial *17118*3# and activate the pack.

Customers can also activate this pack via SMS by typing ‘NU’ and sending it to 17118. After subscription, the pack will remain valid for next 24 hours.

The offer will remain in place till March 17, 2020.

A version of this article appears in print on December 19, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook