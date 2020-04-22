Ncell’s new offer

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell pre-paid customers can now stay connected with their family and friends even when they do not have any balance available in their mobile.

Customers can first use voice, data and SMS service bundled pack at just five rupees and pay the charge later, as per a press statement.

In a bid to ensure that its customers have access to services for communication during this crisis of coronavirus, Ncell Pvt Ltd has been providing this pack to customers since Friday (April 17).

The pack has been bundled with 250 MB data, 25 minutes on-net talk time and 25 onnet SMS service.

Customers who do not have any main balance or have balance of less than five rupees can take this pack on credit to keep themselves connected.

Customers can activate this pack by dialling *9988*55# or *9988#.

In addition, Ncell has also extended validity of Stay Home data pack from seven days to 10 days. Customers can subscribe to Stay Home data pack of 15 GB at just Rs 230 (Rs 293.69 including taxes).

A version of this article appears in print on April 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

