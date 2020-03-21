Ncell’s new pack

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell has launched ‘Night Call and SMS Pack’ bundled with voice and SMS service which costs just Rs 10 (Rs 12.77 including applicable taxes).

Customers subscribing this pack get 480 minutes of talk time and 480 SMS. The pack has come into effect from Thursday (March 19) for a period of 90 days, as per a media release.

The talk time and SMS are applicable within Ncell network from 10:00pm to 6:00am and validity is 24 hours from the time of pack activation. Customers can simply dial *17118*3*2# or *17118# and select option three to buy this pack.

Similarly, customers can buy it by typing NU and sending SMS to 17118.

Customers can subscribe to the pack as many times as they want, depending on their need. Once the subscribed talk time and SMS are consumed, customers will be able to use service at standard existing rates.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

