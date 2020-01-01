Ncell’s New Year offer

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell, on the occasion of New Year 2020, has launched its New Year offer, enabling all pre-paid and post-paid customers to activate and enjoy 50 per cent discount on existing 16GB and 6GB monthly data packs. This offer is coming into effect from Wednesday (January 1) and will remain in place for 24 hours, as per a press statement.

This means this offer will come into effect from 12:00 am on Wednesday and customers can activate any of the two monthly data packs at discounted rates until 23:59pm of Wednesday.

Under this offer, Ncell customers can buy 16GB monthly data pack at just Rs 510.12 (including government taxes), down from actual existing price of Rs 1,020.24 (including taxes).

Likewise, under the same offer, customers can buy 6GB (3GB + 3GB 4G) monthly data pack at just Rs 226.65 (including taxes). The existing cost of this data pack stands at Rs 453.30 (including taxes).

A version of this article appears in print on January 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook