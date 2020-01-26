NEA calls tender to instal charging stations

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JANUARY 25

To help materialise the government’s plan to increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and subsequently the consumption of electricity in the country, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has called a global tender for installation of 50 EV charging stations across the country.

The power utility has said the successful bidder will have to instal the charging stations in Kathmandu, Narayangadh, Butwal, Itahari, Biratnagar, Pokhara, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Damak as well as along the inter-city routes between these cities.

However, the exact sites for installing these charging stations will be ascertained by NEA at the time of signing the project implementation contract, as per the authority.

On September 25, NEA had unveiled a plan to establish 50 charging stations across major cities and highways. As per the notice, the power utility had requested property owners, including commercial complexes, cinema halls, supermarkets, parks, universities, government authorities, hotels and hospitals, among others, to make land available for the purpose.

The power utility has already installed charging stations at its head office in Ratna Park and now wants to set up such stations across the country. It has also released a plan to instal EV charging stations every 100 to 200 kilometres along the major highways where vehicles usually stop for refreshment.

As per NEA, the charging stations will be able to charge at least three EVs at a time.

“We will soon finalise the areas to set up the stations as those places need to have ample parking space,” said Prabal Adhikari, spokesperson for NEA, adding that this is a commercial model and will help those property owners who make land available for the charging stations to increase their business.

The successful bidder will conduct supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of EV charging stations. It will have to complete the construction works within six months from the date the tender is awarded.

The project is being funded by South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation, which is backed by the Asian Development Bank.

