Nearly 1,400 Nepalis return home

KATHMANDU, JULY 11

A total of 1,381 Nepalis were repatriated today via nine flights.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 149 passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 262 passengers from Saudi Arabia.

Himalaya Airlines repatriated 153 passengers from Saudi Arabia, while another 151 passengers were repatriated from UAE.

Meanwhile, 172 Nepalis returned home via Fly Dubai from the UAE and Air Arabia repatriated 161 passengers from the UAE.

Similarly, Jazeera Airways repatriated 160 passengers from Kuwait, Etihad Airways repatriated 140 passengers from the UAE, while Turkish Airlines brought 33 Nepalis back home from Turkey.

As per TIA, a total of six repatriation flights will be conducted on Sunday, which will be the last flights in the first phase of repatriation.

Amid this, 10 domestic flights were also conducted today.

According to TIA, Manang Air departed for Lukla while Simrik Air conducted two flights to and from Butwal.

Meanwhile, Air Dynasty conducted two flights to and from Dhading. Similarly, Kailash Heli conducted three flights to Tatopani for the rescue of flood-affected people. Meanwhile, Prabhu Heli conducted two flights to and from Pokhara.

The government has suspended all domestic and international flights till July 21. However, repatriation flights, rescue flights and emergency flights along with cargo flights are being conducted with special permission.

