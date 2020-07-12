Nearly 1,400 Nepalis return home

KATHMANDU, JULY 11
A total of 1,381 Nepalis were repatriated today via nine flights.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 149 passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 262 passengers from Saudi Arabia.
Himalaya Airlines repatriated 153 passengers from Saudi Arabia, while another 151 passengers were repatriated from UAE.
Meanwhile, 172 Nepalis returned home via Fly Dubai from the UAE and Air Arabia repatriated 161 passengers from the UAE.
Similarly, Jazeera Airways repatriated 160 passengers from Kuwait, Etihad Airways repatriated 140 passengers from the UAE, while Turkish Airlines brought 33 Nepalis back home from Turkey.
As per TIA, a total of six repatriation flights will be conducted on Sunday, which will be the last flights in the first phase of repatriation.
Amid this, 10 domestic flights were also conducted today.
According to TIA, Manang Air departed for Lukla while Simrik Air conducted two flights to and from Butwal.
Meanwhile, Air Dynasty conducted two flights to and from Dhading. Similarly, Kailash Heli conducted three flights to Tatopani for the rescue of flood-affected people. Meanwhile, Prabhu Heli conducted two flights to and from Pokhara.
The government has suspended all domestic and international flights till July 21. However, repatriation flights, rescue flights and emergency flights along with cargo flights are being conducted with special permission.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
Roughly five hours after an internal email went out Friday to Amazon employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones, the online retailing giant appeared to backtrack, calling the ban a mistake. “This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error," Read More...
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he Read More...
HAVANA: The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the new coronavirus, adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s public health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Read More...
GENEVA: A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus behind a pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 people globally, the UN agency said on Friday. The virus is believed to have e Read More...
KATHMANDU: Itolizumab, a Psoriasis injection, has been approved by India's drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI), a news agency, on Friday. The injection was grante Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 10 Bagmati and Lalbakaiya rivers, swollen due to incessant rainfall since yesterday, pose threat to villages on the river banks in the eastern hilly districts. Flood risk level has gone up in several villages of Rautahat and Sarlahi districts. Apathy on part of the government an Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 10 The users’ committee has begun the much-awaited reconstruction of Rato Machhindranath temple in Bungamati of Lalitpur. Chairperson of the users’ committee Amir Shakya said the reconstruction work began on July 6 after performing rituals of Kshama Puja. Shakya also sai Read More...