Negative PCR report compulsory to fly to Lukla

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20
The Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality has made a negative PCR report compulsory for people travelling to the Lukla airport.
Airline operators will be resuming domestic flights from Monday and issuing a notice today, the rural municipality has made it mandatory for passengers travelling to the Lukla airport to have a negative PCR report. Considering the health safety protocols, the rural municipality has also sent a letter to all the airline companies requesting them to carry only those passengers who can furnish a negative PCR report.
The Lukla airport is one of the busiest domestic airports and as soon as flights resume there are high chances that the airport will be crowded. Moreover, the autumn season has begun and the government has already allowed trekking and mountaineering activities.
The Department of Tourism and Nepal Mountaineering Association have also started issuing expedition permits.
Even though the government has restricted flights for tourists at present, stakeholders are expecting a large number of domestic travellers.
Moreover, people are also waiting for flights to resume along with the fast-approaching festive season.
Thus, to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading through the possible crowd at the airport, the rural municipality has issued such a notice.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, domestic flights are reopening after almost six months. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and airline operators along with other stakeholders have also started preparations for flights to resume operations.
The Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality is the first municipality to issue such a notice and the rule will be implemented until further notice.
Meanwhile, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has published its schedule for domestic flights.
According to NAC, flights from Kathmandu to Rukum and from Rukum to Nepalgunj will be operated twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays. Similarly, flights from Nepalgunj to Jumla will be operated once a week on Sundays.
Likewise, flights from Kathmandu to Bhojpur will be operated thrice a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays while flights from Kathmandu to Dang will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Similarly, flights from Kathmandu to Phaplu will be operated on Sundays and Tuesdays, while flights from Kathmandu to Thamkharka will be operated on Wednesdays only.
Likewise, flights from Nepalgunj to Bajura will be operated on Thursdays only while flights from Kathmandu to Taplejung and Khanidada will be operated on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
KATHMANDU: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has granted amnesty to 289 jailbirds, with effect from Saturday. The convicts were serving sentences in prisons across the country. According to a press release issued by the Office of the President, they benefited from amnesty on the occasion of Constitu Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 19 Family of journalist Nirmala Paharai today claimed that she was murdered and demanded that the guilty behind her killing be booked. Paharai was found dead in the forest of Ghodaghodi yesterday. Organising a press meet in Dhangadhi, Nirmala’s elder brother Bishal cl Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 19 As many as 250 families have been living in fear after the authorities concerned did not pay attention to repair the embankment destroyed by the flood in Balan River in Bihul Rural Municipality of Saptari. The families in wards 1, 2 and 4 of the rural municipality face t Read More...
CHITWAN, SEPTEMBER 19 BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital has been charging additional fee on PCR test for Coronavirus, in violation of the directives issued by the Ministry of Health and Population. The MoHP has updated the PCR test fee to Rs 2,000 for both government and private laboratories Read More...
KATHMANDU: GO Automobiles Pvt Ltd (GO Ford), an authorised dealer for Ford vehicles in Nepal, has introduced Ford Festive Offer. This year, under Ford Festive Offer, keeping in mind customers’ convenience, they can choose one of the three offers available and also enjoy regular benefits like ca Read More...
Wales forward signs one-year loan contract at Spurs Bale says he hopes to win trophies at "special club" Real's Reguilon joins Tottenham on five-year deal LONDON: Gareth Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his former club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday Read More...
LAMJUNG, SEPTEMBER 19 Gandaki Province government has allocated budget for conservation and promotion of lakes, trekking routes and other touristic places in high hilly areas of Lamjung. The provincial government allocated the budget through Lake Conservation and Development Authority, Kaski. Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 19 The price of precious metals jumped in the trading week between September 13 and 18, boosted primarily by weakening of the greenback. According to the rate of Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 96,500 per tola Read More...