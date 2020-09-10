KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9
The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has directed Nepal Airlines Corporation to proceed with the procurement of aircraft for domestic sector.
During a meeting held with NAC Executive Chairman Sushil Ghimire and other department heads, Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai directed NAC to prepare aircraft procurement plan immediately.
Citing a huge loss, NAC had recently grounded all six Chinese aircraft that it had been using for domestic flights.
“Consequently, the national flag carrier has only two Twin Otters left in its fleet which is not enough for the operation of domestic flights,” Bhattarai said.
Stating that NAC has to be responsible towards the general public being a national flag carrier, he added, “Considering flight operations in remote areas, NAC has to purchase aircraft as soon as possible.”
Bhattarai also directed NAC to take necessary action to prepare a draft for the operation of NAC on public-private partnership model. He directed NAC to begin discussion with Citizen Investment Trust, Employees Provident Fund, MoCTCA and the Ministry of Finance to prepare a draft for the operation of NAC in PPP model.
The minister also directed NAC to utilise its land that has not been used for commercial purposes. “NAC is reeling under a huge debt burden at this moment. It has to utilise its land at 23 locations across the country for commercial purposes to increase its income,”
Bhattarai said, adding, “Do not take any step that will add to the financial burden of the corporation.”
He directed NAC to implement cost-cutting measures, lay off redundant staffers deployed in foreign destinations, reduce meeting allowances and slash 50 per cent additional allowances and facilities of board members of NAC and retired staffers.
NEW YORK: Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 on Tuesday in a seesaw battle lasting over four hours to advance to his second US Open semi-final. The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men's quarter-finalists at Flushing Meadows, looked Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 49,219 as 1081 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Almost a thousand people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 918 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 33,882 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 464 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total new cases, 394 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 34 and 36 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. T Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as 20 police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have been reported to be infected by novel coronavirus in Rautahat district. The DSP, two inspectors and 17 other police personnel at Chandrapur-based Area Police Office (APO) tested positive for COVID-19. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 799,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 312. Three females and three males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry’s latest update. Read Also: 1081 new cases reporte Read More...
BRASILIA: Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest worsened in the first week of September and are increasingly spreading into areas of untouched forest, satellite data showed as of Wednesday, after the number of fires likely reached a 10-year high in August. Brazil reported 8,373 fires in its porti Read More...
Shops selling non-essential stuff can open three days a week Odd-even rule back Groceries can open for two hours in evening as well Public vehicles can ply KATHMANDU: District administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur today extended the ongoing prohibitory orders Read More...