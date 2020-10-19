Nepal Investment Bank online platform

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund, NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever open ended mutual fund scheme after the enactment of the Mutual Fund Regulation, 2067.

Investors can invest in the scheme through the online platform starting from Sunday. Considering the current situation this will be a hassle-free platform offered by the fund manager to its potential clients.

The company also believes online system will be user-friendly.

A version of this article appears in print on October 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

