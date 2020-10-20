Nepal Investment expands operations

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has expanded its operation by opening its 18th and 19th extension counters at Shukuldhoka, Bhaktapur and Machhegaun, Chandragiri ward number nine.
The Shukuldhoka extension counter was inaugurated by NIBL Deputy General Manager Bijendra Suwal whereas the Machhegaun extension counter was jointly inaugurated by Acting Ward Head Ram Krishna Shrestha and NIBL Bagmati Province Head Barun Shrestha, as per a press statement.
The extension counters will provide banking services catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to customers and widen financial literacy throughout, the bank said in the statement. NIBL has been catering to its customers through 83 branches, 125 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters.
A version of this article appears in print on October 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 18 ASI Govind BK, in-charge at Jugeda Temporary Police Post in Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City, Kailali, was found dead today. His body was recovered from the Mohana River. BK had gone missing since last night. According to police, BK has received a deep cut on his neck. Polic Read More...
ITAHARI, OCTOBER 18 Ilam has added a new destination to its list of dozens of popular tourist destinations. Kuse Danda, a picture-perfect hillock located at Chulachuli Rural Municipality, has become the latest attraction in the southern belt of Ilam. A local writer, Bibas Balibhadra Koirala Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have signed an agreement today to promote tourism in the country. As per the agreement, NTB and NAC will collaborate on various aspects to promote the country’s tourism industry. The pact ensures cooperation Read More...
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has launched the online purchase platform for its open ended mutual fund, NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first ever open ended mutual fund scheme after the enactment of the Mutual Fund Regulation, 2067. In Read More...
GANDAKI: Fifty Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Gandaki Province so far. Meanwhile, 3,499 people have recovered from the infection in the province. An additional 56 cases were recorded in the province on Sunday as per the information given by Gandaki Province Health Director Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration in Karachi was Read More...
JERUSALEM: Israel and Bahrain on Sunday agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations, making the small Gulf country the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel. The U.S.-brokered agreement capped a one-day visit by a high-level delegation of American and Israeli officials to Bahrain. Read More...