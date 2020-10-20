Nepal Investment expands operations

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has expanded its operation by opening its 18th and 19th extension counters at Shukuldhoka, Bhaktapur and Machhegaun, Chandragiri ward number nine.

The Shukuldhoka extension counter was inaugurated by NIBL Deputy General Manager Bijendra Suwal whereas the Machhegaun extension counter was jointly inaugurated by Acting Ward Head Ram Krishna Shrestha and NIBL Bagmati Province Head Barun Shrestha, as per a press statement.

The extension counters will provide banking services catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to customers and widen financial literacy throughout, the bank said in the statement. NIBL has been catering to its customers through 83 branches, 125 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters.

A version of this article appears in print on October 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

