Nepal-made sanitary napkins launched online

KATHMANDU: As the whole world, including Nepal, finds itself in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic, Health & Hygiene Product Pvt Ltd has introduced a new brand of sanitary napkins, following government’s lockdown and safety protocol.

PADelux was launched online on May 28. This is the first time in the history of marketing and advertising of Nepal that a completely new brand was launched through online medium, stated Health & Hygiene Product Pvt Ltd.

The company introduced the brand with an objective of addressing the need of standard but cost-effective sanitary pads. Shrinkhala Khatiwada, Miss Nepal 2018, who is also an activist for menstrual hygiene, revealed nine different variants of PADelux brand from her own home on Thursday.

‘I believe PADelux is not just another sanitary napkin. It is a brand that can bring a big change in menstrual hygiene conversations and practices prevalent in the Nepali society,’ Khatiwada said after launching PADelux.

CEO of the company Rakesh Lahoti said, “Even today, menstruation is considered a taboo in Nepal. It is time to break that with our products. In this regard, we are excited to introduce PADelux. It is not only our business but our initiative towards the betterment of women hygiene.”

Health & Hygiene Product Pvt Ltd also announced its plan to introduce other hygiene products including adult diapers in the Nepali market in near future.

