Nepal Policy Institute remarks on national policies and programmes

KATHMANDU: Nepal Policy Institute (NPI), a free-thinking international think tank of global Nepali diaspora, has presented its observations and remarks on the government’s recent announcement on national policies and programs for the fiscal year 2077/78.

With the surge of the coronavirus pandemic, world economy is thought to bear an unprecedented recession and depression, while Nepal faces much adverse economic repercussions of larger dimension.

It is a known fact that Nepal is strongly linked with world economy due to its high imports and remittances. Nepal’s GDP growth is driven not by industrial production but by soft services and subsistence agriculture and the country may plunge into stagflation.

But the national policies and programmes do not exhibit any strong goals to counter the issues, NPI remarked.

More specifically, NPI states priority ought to be given to enhancement of service by state and private institutions and emphasis on strengthening of rural health outreach network and awareness at the community level; achieving Saakshar Nepal (Literate Nepal) in three years, focusing on rural areas; campaigns on “Chinoun Aafno Maato, Banaun Aafanai Desh” (recognize own soil and build own country); poverty and hunger alleviation.

Likewise, it further elaborates on idea of opening foreign direct investment in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); food security and agriculture; forestry; promoting Nepal as high class “retirement village” in collaboration with foreign partners, like it is already successfully implemented in several ASEAN countries; focusing urban development considering the risk of earthquake; managing water resources for hydroelectricity; expanding functions of postal system and use this system to function as rural banking; and developing foreign policy using philosophy of ‘Buddhatwa’ to promote “Nepal in Peace and Harmony” with all nations, as part of Nepal’s diplomacy and foreign policy strategies.

Hence, the institute thoroughly remarks upon these factors and forwards them to be studied by the National Planning Commission (NPC) and concerned bodies.

