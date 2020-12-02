Nepse at new high

KATHMANDU: The bull run at the country’s sole secondary market continued on Tuesday, with the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index inching up 0.17 per cent or 3.35 points to close at a fresh peak of 2,000.40 points.
Owing to limited activity, the sensitive index slipped 0.46 per cent or 1.77 points to 383.79 points and float also shed 0.74 per cent or 1.01 points to 135.34 points.
The country’s sole secondary market saw 18.58 million shares of 197 companies traded through 67,355 transactions that amounted to Rs 7.40 billion. While most of the subgroups landed in the red, others subgroup surged the most — 6.87 per cent or 107.7 points to rest at 1,676.27 points.
Meanwhile, trading was the biggest loser, slumping by 4.42 per cent or 107.64 points to settle at 2,328.36 points. The share market has been setting a new record every day since Thursday owing to easy availability of margin loans and lack of other investment avenues, as per market analysts.
A version of this article appears in print on December 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
