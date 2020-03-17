New Bajaj showroom

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Hansraj Hulaschand and Co, the sole authorised distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Nepal, has inaugurated a new showroom in Pyuthan.

The showroom has been launched with a vision to provide fully facilitated Bajaj’s sales, services and spare parts throughout the country.

To support this vision, the dealership has been granted to Bigyan Karmacharya, proprietor of New Bigyan Suppliers in Pyuthan, as per a media release. The new showroom will make it easier for customers to access bike spare parts and accessories, and help HH Bajaj to strengthen its sales.

The new showroom is giving away attractive gifts to customers on the occasion of the opening.

A version of this article appears in print on March 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

